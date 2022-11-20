Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say

A man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" was found dead inside a Washington, D.C., jail cell on Saturday while awaiting trial in a murder case, police said.

Giles Warrick was discovered hanging from a sheet in the jail cell during a routine check just before 8 a.m. and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, FOX5 DC reported, citing officials with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not release any details about the circumstances leading up to Warrick’s death.

Warrick was accused of murdering one woman and sexually assaulting eight others in the Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Md., areas between 1991 and 1998.

MULTIPLE DEAD, SEVERAL OTHERS INJURED IN SHOOTING AT COLORADO SPRINGS CLUB

Warrick is suspected of killing 29-year-old Christine Mirzayan in the summer of 1998 as she walked home from a cookout in Georgetown, D.C. He was also accused of sexually assaulting eight other women, including an18-year-old babysitter and two women whose children were in the home at the time of the attack. His victims ranged in age from 18 to 58, officials said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Police arrested Warrick in South Carolina in November 2019 after investigators said they linked him to the crimes via forensic evidence and the similar violent methods in each attack.

Warrick was scheduled to stand trial in the murder of Mirzayan on Nov. 29.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into Warrick’s death is ongoing.