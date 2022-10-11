Accused quadruple murderer in Merced does not enter plea at his arraignment. Here’s why

The arraignment for Jesus Manuel Salgado, the 48-year-old charged with quadruple murder, was continued until Thursday as the judge allowed him time to hire a private attorney.

Merced County Superior Court Judge Paul C. Lo asked Salgado how long it would take hire an attorney. Salgado is accused of kidnapping and killing eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39

Salgado replied, “A couple of months.”

Lo declined to give him that much time and instead gave him until Thursday. If Salgado can’t find an attorney to represent him, a public defender will be appointed for him.

Appearing via video from the county jail, Salgado was clad in a bulky protective garment. In many jails, the protective garment is used with defendants who may attempt self harm.

Merced County jail officials could not be reached for comment Monday.

But Sheriff Vern Warnke has said Salgado made an attempt on his own life when deputies moved to arrest him on Oct. 4 and was under medical care before being booked.

Also on Monday, the Merced County District Attorney’s office filed its criminal complaint against Salgado, charging him with four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

If convicted on all charges, Salgado will be sent to prison for life without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors have yet to decide if they will pursue the death penalty.

Salgado remains in the county jail on a no-bail hold. His brother, Albert Salgado, is also under arrest and is charged with criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

