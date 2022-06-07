Accused Queens duck sauce killer’s refrigerator was filled with the Chinese food condiment, says NYPD source

A condiment-obsessed Queens murder suspect had lots of sweet-and-sour duck sauce in his refrigerator — but not enough to keep him from killing a Chinese food delivery worker in a quest for more, a police source said Tuesday.

When cops opened accused killer Glenn Hirsch’s refrigerator, they found it full of items to flavor up his food — including plenty of the duck sauce of the kind Chinese restaurants give away in little plastic packets.

“His whole refrigerator was filled with duck sauce,” the source said. “And other condiments.”

“He’s a hoarder. And when you open the refrigerator, it’s like, condiments — there’s duck sauce, soy sauce, ketchup.”

Hirsch, 51, was busted last week on charges of shooting dead Zhiwen Yan, 45, on April 30 in Forest Hills after stalking Yan’s restaurant for weeks in requests for more duck sauce in what the Queens DA called an “obsessive point of contention.”

Police said they had been building a case against Hirsch ever since learning he had been involved in ongoing tensions with the manager at the Great Wall restaurant, starting last Nov. 30 when he was furious there wasn’t enough duck sauce for him to take home with his meal.

Indeed, after Hirsch was indicted and busted police searched his apartment on 141st St. in Jamaica they found in his refrigerator evidence of just how obsessed he is with condiments.

“I guess in some pathology people like that take that stuff very seriously — you didn’t give him enough duck sauce,” said the police source.

Hirsch, who had 10 prior sealed arrests, has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Police said the night of the murder he circled the block of the restaurant a number of times, then followed Yan as he drove off on his scooter to make a delivery before shooting him on the street.

Hirsch has not been charged with a hate crime in the case.