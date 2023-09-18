Accused rapist indicted in Frostburg abductions

Cumberland Times-News, Md.
·2 min read
1

Sep. 18—CUMBERLAND — A Columbus, Ohio, man arrested Sept. 9 after he allegedly abducted a woman and an 8-year-old girl in the city of Frostburg has been indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on 17 counts, including nine felony charges of rape, kidnapping and first-degree assault.

The grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday against 33-year-old Joseph Alan Gordon, who has been jailed since his arrest that occurred when a Frostburg State University Police officer reportedly located Gordon and the girl leaving a vacant barn in the area of the west end of Frost Avenue.

The child was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.

The arrest was made after the child was reported missing just before 3 p.m. at the Meschach Frost Village housing community and police, including off-duty officers, converged on the area upon learning of the alleged abductions after police posted photographs of the suspect with the child.

Prior to the child's abduction, Gordon allegedly kidnapped a woman on East Main Street before taking her to another location in an attempted sexual assault. Maryland State Police, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and FSU Police assisted along with Trooper 5 helicopter.

The investigation is being led by the C3I Unit along with the Frostburg Police Department.

Gordon is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Oct. 24 in Circuit Court. He is being represented by attorneys of the Public Defender's Office who filed a motion for a speedy trial prior to the the grand jury indictment being returned last week, according to court records.

Gordon remains jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his initial hearing next month.

Investigators have asked for the public's assistance to report any information or sightings of the suspect at the time of the incident by calling the C3I Unit at 301-777-0326.

