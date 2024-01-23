Accused repeat Taylor Swift stalker charged with harassment

An unhinged man accused of stopping by pop icon Taylor Swift’s Tribeca townhouse twice in the last three days has been charged with harassment and stalking, police said Tuesday.

Criminal charges were brought against David Crowe after he was allegedly found near Swift’s swanky pad on Franklin St. near Hudson St. around 6 p.m. on Monday — two days after he made a similar attempt.

Crowe, 33, is from Seattle Washington, cops said. Police were called to Swift’s home Monday after getting reports that an “emotionally disturbed male” was acting erratically near the address.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.

When cops found Crowe outside of Swift’s home on Saturday he was given a summons and sent to Brooklyn Criminal Court to answer an outstanding warrant from several years ago, a police source said.

It was not immediately disclosed how Crowe resolved the outstanding warrants and when he was released from custody.

It wasn’t clear if the “Cruel Summer” singer was home Monday evening. On Sunday night, Swift cheered on her beau Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the team faced off against the Buffalo Bills.

The sprawling home has been a hot spot for obsessed super-fans trying to spot Swift in recent years.

In July 2022, Joshua Christian, 35, of Brooklyn allegedly showed up to the superstar’s townhouse. He shouted threats into the intercom, warning that he would “hurt her if they weren’t together,” a police source said at the time.

Earlier that year, drunk driver Morgan Mank crashed his vehicle into the side of the townhouse and said he would not leave the scene of the crash until he met with Swift.