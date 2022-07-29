Accused robber arrested, jailed

Jul. 28—A 36-year-old Odessa man accused of robbing four women in January 2020 is back in jail, six months after he failed to show up for a court date.

According to online court records, Ector County District Court Judge Justin Low issued a warrant for Fredrick Calicutt's arrest when he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 19. He also raised his bond from $100,000 to $400,000.

Calicutt was booked into the Ector County jail by the Ector County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday on four counts of failure to appear in court in the robbery case. He was also booked on a Midland County warrant pertaining to a theft case where the bond has been set at $25,000.

He remained in jail as of Thursday.