Accused robber targets man in wheelchair – finds out he’s an armed veteran, TX cops say

An suspected robber was shot multiple times after targeting a man in a wheelchair who turned out to be an armed veteran, Texas police told news outlets.

The veteran was waiting at a bus stop in downtown Houston in order to catch a ride home around 8:40 p.m. on March 27, when the suspect walked up to him and tried to steal his bag, police told TV station KTRK.

He pulled out a gun and opened fire on the suspect, hitting him several times, KPRC reported.

The suspect ran but collapsed a short distance away, police told KHOU. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and was last reported in stable condition.

The victim remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, outlets reported.

