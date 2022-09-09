Accused robber ‘terrorized’ workers in string of gas station holdups in GA, feds say

A Georgia man accused in a string of convenience store holdups could spend the rest of his life in prison, federal prosecutors say.

Jacob Bragg, 20, of Savannah faces “a substantial sentence” after he pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charges stem from armed robberies at three Garden City and Pooler convenience stores between Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, 2021, during which prosecutors said Bragg and an accomplice brandished guns and threatened employees. They returned to one of the stores, robbing it for a second time, according to authorities.

“Jacob Bragg terrorized employees and customers of private businesses in his week-long crime spree and is now being held accountable,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement. “We commend our law enforcement partners for their quick resolution to this case and for taking this violent, armed criminal off of our streets.”

Aside from life in prison, Bragg faces up to five years of supervised release following any prison term and “substantial” fines and restitution, according to prosecutors.

McClatchy News reached out to Bragg’s attorney Friday, Sept. 9, and was awaiting a response.

A sentencing date has not been set.

