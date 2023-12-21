Accused robbers stash dead partner in U-Haul after pot farm heist, California cops say
A tip about a body inside a U-Haul truck led to the arrests months later of two men accused of staging a heist at an illegal marijuana farm, California authorities reported.
San Francisco police discovered the body of Alexander Licona-Romero, 21, of Oakland in a U-Haul truck in August, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a Dec. 19 news release.
An investigation revealed that Licona-Romero had been killed during a robbery at an illegal pot grow in the Berry Creek area of Butte County, deputies said.
Butte County detectives discovered Licona-Romero and two other men traveled to the Berry Creek farm from the Bay Area to commit an armed robbery, officials said.
Licona-Romero was shot during the robbery and died, detectives said. His partners brought his body back to San Francisco in the U-Haul and one called police to notify them about his body.
In November, authorities arrested Harold Rodriguez-Blanco, 24, of Oakland on charges of attempted robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment, deputies said.
That same month, authorities arrested Graciela Buenrostromendoza, 31, of Modesto on the same charges following a search of his home, deputies said.
The two men are accused of planning and executing the robbery in which Licona-Romero died.
Additional arrests are expected, Butte County officials said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call 530-538-7671.
Butte County is about 80 miles north of Sacramento.
