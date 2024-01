Lacey police are asking the public to help identify two people accused of robbery.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, a man and woman are accused of committing a robbery on an Intercity Transit bus traveling in the 600 block of Sleater Kinney Road Southeast, according to police.

Anyone with information about the two suspects are asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

Lacey police are looking for two people accused of robbery on an Intercity Transit bus.