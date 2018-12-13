Accused Russia agent pleads guilty over U.S. charges: Fox

FILE - In this April 21, 2013 file photo, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia. Prosecutors say they have “resolved” a case against Butina accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government, a sign that she likely has taken a plea deal. The information was included in a court filing Monday. (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Maria Butina, accused of acting as an agent of Russia's government, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in a U.S. court on Thursday as part of a deal with prosecutors, Fox News reported.

Butina was charged in July by U.S. federal prosecutors in a case that could help them gain insight into Russian efforts to meddle in American politics. A Russian former graduate student at American University in Washington who publicly advocated for gun rights, she was accused of working to infiltrate a powerful gun lobby group, the National Rifle Association, and influence U.S. policy toward Moscow.





(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham and Tim Ahmann)