WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Accused Russian agent Maria Butina, who is suspected of trying to influence U.S. policy toward Russia, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and cooperate with U.S. federal, state and local authorities, ABC News reported on Monday.

Butina admitted in the deal, a copy of which ABC News says it has obtained, that she conspired to act in the United States under the direction of a Russian official.

