Accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult prison while he awaits murder trial

Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of gunning down four classmates in the halls of his Michigan high school, will remain behind bars at an adult prison while he awaits his upcoming murder trial.

The decision was made during a hearing on Thursday, held every month to evaluate whether 16-year-old Crumbley should be transferred to a juvenile facility or remain at the Oakland County Jail. While most arrested minors are housed at the Children’s Village, the severity of Crumbley’s crimes prompted officials to charge him as an adult after he unleashed gunfire in his school on Nov. 30, 2021.

Crumbley was just 15 years old when he opened fire inside the halls of Oxford High School that day. Armed with a gun recently purchased for him by his parents, the teen fatally shot four classmates and wounded seven more people before surrendering to responding authorities.

Crumbley, now 16, was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Justin Shilling, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

He’s also facing one count of terrorism, among several other crimes in connection with the massacre at his school, located about 35 miles north of Detroit.

Last month, an Oakland County judge rejected his lawyer’s request to move him to the juvenile center, agreeing with prosecutors that Crumbley remains a danger to society. According to federal law however, that decision must be re-examined every 30 days.

His trial date has been set for September.