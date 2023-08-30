Accused Seattle Proud Boys leader appears in court

Ethan Nordean, the accused leader of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys had a pre-sentencing hearing Tuesday in Washington D.C., along with other members of the Proud Boys.

Nordean who lived near Auburn has already been convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 riots. A federal judge will sentence Nordean at 11 a.m. our time on Wednesday. He could be sent to federal prison for 27 years.

Nordean was among those who were seen damaging fences and breaking into the capital building.

He was convicted last May, along with four other members of the Proud Boys. His attorneys were asking for a lighter sentence and one of their arguments on Tuesday was that Nordean was too drunk that day in the crowd surge to realize he was harming anyone.

So far, 1,100 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, and more than 300 have been sentenced to prison.

Federal prosecutors said Nordean created a crowdfunding site to raise money for protective gear and radios used on January 6. In a statement from Nordean entered as evidence in his trial, Nordean wrote Trump left his group on the battlefield bloody and alone.