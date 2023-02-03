Accused Selma cop killer makes first appearance on murder charge. Judge orders no bail

A Fresno County Superior Court ordered accused cop killer Nathaniel Dixon to remain in jail with no bail as he awaits his arraignment for allegedly killing Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Judge Samuel Dalesandro said that given the charges filed against him, including first-degree murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. and being a convicted felon, no bail was warranted for Dixon.

Dixon, 23, made his first court appearance Friday, flanked by several Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies. He wore a bright yellow jumpsuit reserved for high-risk inmates.

The judge ordered photographers not to take pictures of the defendant’s face during the hearing.

Dixon’s arraignment was scheduled to be held Friday but was continued to Feb. 23 at the request of his public defender Scott Baly.

Prosecutor Deborah Miller, who supervises the homicide team in the district attorney’s office, did not object to the continuance.

After the brief hearing, Baly said he asked for more time because he just has a portion of the investigation into the shooting that happened Tuesday in Selma.

Police said Carrasco was responding to a call of a suspicious person of a suspicious person in 2600 block of Pine Street, just west of Highway 99.

Carrasco was attempting to contact Dixon when police say he was shot multiple times by the defendant. Carrasco didn’t have a chance to shoot back, police said.

Dixon is facing one count of first-degree murder, plus an enhancement for using a gun and causing death. There is also a special circumstance charged and an enhancement for the murder of a police officer.

Dixon is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Dixon could face life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

A photo of slain Selma officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. is seen at a curbside memorial along Pine Street Thursday evening, Feb 2, 2023 in Selma.