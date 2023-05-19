Accused serial burglar who was wounded in shooting faces new charges

May 19—A Santa Fe man accused in a series of burglaries in the past several months was charged with new counts this week.

Justin Romero, 41, is accused of burglarizing the Double Take consignment shop on Aztec Street on April 26, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. He was charged with nonresidential burglary and criminal damage to property.

Investigators identified him using the store's surveillance footage, the complaint says, but were unable to identify a suspected accomplice at the store with him.

The Santa Fe County jail's online records indicate Romero was released from the facility the same day the new criminal complaint was filed. Court records show he took a plea deal this week in three previous cases before his release.

Authorities have said Romero was also involved in the death in November of 26-year-old Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was discovered in early December in the garage of a Lone Butte home. Records indicate Ponce-Galdeano was shot several times and possibly suffocated.

Romero, who authorities say suffered gunshots wounds to both of his legs during the incident at a Sunset Circle home, has not been charged in Ponce-Galdeano's death. According to court records, however, he is a witness in the case, which involves numerous defendants.

Romero was arrested most recently May 3 by an officer patrolling near Alamosa and Practilliano drives, according to a criminal complaint filed the next day in Magistrate Court.

The officer recognized Romero standing at the intersection and was aware of several warrants out for his arrest, the complaint says. He was arrested following a short foot pursuit and charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

At the time of his arrest, Romero was facing charges tied to allegations of criminal trespassing Nov. 1 near United Rentals and Stephen's A Consignment Gallery on Cerrillos Road; a Dec. 20 break-in at the Earthfire Gems Gallery on Galisteo Street, where he is accused of taking $131,000 worth of goods; and an April 20 burglary at Tresa Vorenberg Goldsmiths on Canyon Road.

Romero pleaded guilty to a portion of the charges in all three cases under a global plea and disposition agreement filed Tuesday in the First Judicial District Court.