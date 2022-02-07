Accused serial killer and father charged in son's slaying among cases to follow this year

Accused Daytona Beach serial killer Robert Hayes sits with his attorney Chris Anderson, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

A man accused of being the Daytona Beach serial killer, a father accused of killing his infant son and a 14-year-old girl accused of trying to kill deputies in a shootout that made national news are among the legal cases to follow this year in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Here is a little more information on each one:

Robert Hayes

Robert Hayes, 39, who is accused of being the Daytona Beach serial killer, is scheduled to go on trial Feb. 7 before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano in Volusia County. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Hayes is accused of killing three women in Daytona Beach between December 2005 and February 2006. He has also been charged in the killing of a woman in 2016 in Palm Beach County, where prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty. A DNA hit linked Hayes in the Palm Beach killing to two of the three women killed in Daytona Beach, according to investigators.

Calib J. Scott

Calib J. Scott, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect causing great harm in the killing of his infant son in Ormond Beach on June 11, 2019. Scott was accused of dropping the child to the floor, striking him and slamming him against a changing table, according to a charging affidavit.

Scott is scheduled to go on trial on March 14 before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Volusia County.

Joseph Bova Jr. prepares to testify at his murder trial in September 2019.

Joseph F. Bova Jr.

The case of Joseph F. Bova Jr., 34, may end with a plea on March 11 in Flagler County. Bova was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder in the Feb. 21, 2013, killing of Zuheily Roman Rosado, a 32-year-old mother of six who was working as a clerk at the Mobil Mart on the northeast corner of State Road 100 and Interstate 95. Bova walked into the station and gunned her down, according to reports. While no plea deal has been finalized, the terms discussed at a court hearing called for Bova to receive a sentence of between 45 years to life in prison.

Bova had been sentenced to life in prison, but an appeals court later overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial. The appellate panel ruled that Circuit Judge Terence Perkins had “applied an incorrect legal standard when he denied (Bova’s) unequivocal request to represent himself.”

Visitors take the time to sign Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Raynor's patrol car in Victory Circle at One Daytona on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Othal Wallace

While a trial is not scheduled until 2023, the case continues against Othal Wallace, 29, who is accused of killing Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor. If convicted, Wallace could face a possible death sentence. Wallace shot Raynor on June 23 as Raynor tried to question him behind an apartment building in Daytona Beach, according to a charging affidavit.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit was on scene at 1050 Osteen Enterprise Road in Deltona where a deputy-involved shooting June 1, 2021, left a 14-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds. The girl and a 12-year-old boy ran from a nearby juvenile group home and broke into the unoccupied residence arming themselves with firearms found in the home, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Nicole Jackson-Maldonado

Another big case without a trial date yet is the prosecution against Nicole Jackson-Maldonado, a 14-year-old girl who gained national attention when she and a 12-year-old boy got in a shootout with deputies on June 1, 2021, according to a charging affidavit. She is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more. The 12-year-old is being prosecuted as a juvenile.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Othal Wallace, Joseph Bova and Robert Hayes among cases to follow