Accused serial rapist being investigated for attacks in 8 states

An accused serial stalker and rapist in Philadelphia is being investigated for attacks in a total of eight states.

Video Transcript

- The details here at 5:30. The man suspected of stalking and raping several women in the Philadelphia region is awaiting extradition after being arrested over the weekend. And today we learned that he is suspected of a string of crimes in eight other states. Action News' Walt Perez live for us now in our satellite center with details on this case. Walter?

WALTER PEREZ: That's right. Local and federal investigators only saying the suspect is being investigated in connection with attacks that occurred in the southern US. But it was his alleged criminal activity here in the Delaware Valley that led to his arrest in Indiana this past weekend. District attorney Larry Krasner says there's really only one way to describe the behavior of 28-year-old Kevin Bennett.

LARRY KRASNER: This is a predatory rapist who is committing other crimes as well. But this is a predatory rapist.

WALTER PEREZ: Investigators say Bennett, who's from Indianapolis, for some reason chose Philadelphia to go on a violent crime spree between May 15 and May 18.

BRANWEN MCNABB: Over the course of four days, Kevin Bennett terrorized and assaulted numerous women in Philadelphia.

WALTER PEREZ: In every case but one, Bennett allegedly followed female employees of gentlemen's clubs in Philadelphia as those victims drove home from work. In total, Bennett was allegedly involved in at least six criminal incidents. Three of them ended with the victims being raped.

The list of charges filed in this case includes several counts of rape, robbery, burglary, and firearms offenses, just to name a few. The question now is how long will it take for the suspect to be extradited to Pennsylvania. It turns out Bennett is being investigated for violent attacks in eight states, including his native Indiana. But FBI officials say it was the information provided by Philadelphia police investigators and the victims here, that helped them make the arrest this past Saturday.

MIKE BRESLIN: The investigation quickly focused on Kevin Bennett, who after 36 hours of surveillance by our Indianapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, was taken into custody.

WALTER PEREZ: Now, to be clear, this investigation is far from over. Anyone else who may have been victimized by Kevin Bennett is asked to contact police. Reporting live from the satellite center, Walter Perez channel 6 Action News.

- All right, Walter. Thank you. The--

