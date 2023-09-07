Accused serial rapist faces judge for first time in Sacramento
Kabeh Cummings, 35, faces multiple charges related to sexual assault and kidnapping.
There are medications designed to help women boost their libido. Here's what you need to know.
Playing the best tennis of her career and taking inspiration from those cheering her on, Coco Gauff is one win away from her first singles final at Flushing Meadows.
Hermoso has said that the kiss between her and Rubiales was not consensual, despite Rubiales insisting that it was.
Urías will remain on paid leave as authorities and the league investigate the allegations.
Google is rolling out a new feature that allows Workspace users to lock files. This prevents others from making unwanted changes.
Juice up! The Ainope adapter is the answer if you don't have USB charging ports in your vehicle.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Android logo gets a new look, 50 attorneys general urge Congress to fight AI-generated child sexual abuse images, United Airlines grounded flights for an hour after a bad software update.
Another standout: a beefy laptop for $380 — it's over 70% off!
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft now have until March to make sure certain services comply with strict EU rules around their ecosystems. The Digital Markets Act doesn't apply to Samsung for the time being.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
Ben Shelton is the youngest American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Michael Chang in 1992.
One of these formerly celebrated filmmakers has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The attorneys general in all 50 U.S. states, plus four territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.
YouTuber James Charles caught flack from commenters after he uploaded a video dedicated to recreating Korean beauty looks, but featured makeup references from Japanese and Chinese influencers.
Pirola, the new Omicron subvariant, is causing a spike in infections around the country, including at the White House.
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Alcaraz's next match.
Athletes with all body types are speaking out against negative comments about their weight on social media.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
2023 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max battery rated to go 410 miles. This trim becomes the long-distance range leader in the Rivian lineup.
If you drive an older car that doesn't come with Bluetooth, you can buy an adapter to make handsfree calls and listen to music through your car's speakers.