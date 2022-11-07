Accused sex offender back in jail after skipping hearing

Shannon Lee Wells is back in the Wichita County Jail after failing to appear for a jury pre-trial hearing Thursday. He was jailed Friday by officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Wells faces 14 counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and eight counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. Total bail on the charges adds up to $2,475,000, according to jail records.

All the charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2018. Court affidavits allege Wells and his adult girlfriend engaged in sex with a 12-year-old girl who lived in the same apartment complex as Wells.

In July 2019, Wells attorney persuaded 89th District Court Judge Charles Barnard to delay the case so a private investigator could look into the allegations. Barnard agreed to pay the investigator up to $1,800 for his services, according to past Times Record News reports.

Wells was originally held in lieu of $400,000 bail and bonded out in 2019.

His girlfriend Casey Lee Chapman, who is accused of participating in the assaults, was originally jailed on four charges with $850,000 bail but bonded out in 2019 after Barnard lowered her bail to $400,000.

Earlier this month a Wichita County grand jury handed down a 27-count indictment for child sex charges against Chapman, accusing her of sexual crimes involving a child younger than 14.

Jail records on Friday showed she was held on 25 charges with total bail of $2.5 million and four charges where bail was denied.

