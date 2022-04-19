Accused shooter in deadly Central Kentucky home invasion faces new charges

The man accused of shooting 32-year-old Jordan Morgan at her family’s Madison County mansion is facing new charges, according to court files.

Shannon Gilday, 23, has now been charged with strangulation and assault on a corrections officer, according to court records. Gilday was charged Saturday. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 27 in his latest case.

The incident is now the third active case against Gilday. He’s been charged with murder and other offenses for allegedly being the perpetrator in the deadly home invasion at former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan’s home in Richmond. Gilday told investigators he broke into Morgan’s home because he wanted to secure the bunker which Morgan had built underneath his house.

He’s also been charged with burglary in Kenton County for allegedly breaking into a Kentucky driver’s licensing office and stealing equipment so he could make fake IDs. He allegedly told police he planned to use the fake IDs to help him obtain Bitcoin.

Gilday was arrested over the home invasion on Feb. 28, according to police. He was charged in March with the burglary in Kenton County after he allegedly confessed to the crime, according to court records.

Gilday has been held in the Madison County Detention Center since Feb. 28. He’s not allowed to post bond, according to court records.