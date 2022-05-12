Accused shooter in fatal Kentucky home break-in wants to plead guilty but mentally ill

The man accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Kentucky lawyer while breaking into her family’s home wants to plead guilty but mentally ill to murder and other charges, his attorney said.

At his arraignment hearing on Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday, 23, attempted to plead guilty but mentally ill to murder, three counts of attempted murder and other charges. However, he was denied.

According to Gilday’s attorney, Tom Griffiths, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Smith expressed opposition to the plea.

Griffiths told the Herald-Leader that typically, these cases last for years and years, which is not good for anyone involved.

“It is not good for the victims, and not good for the community,” he said. “It doesn’t serve anybody, and rather than put everyone through that (Gilday) wanted to accept responsibility.”

“This was the first opportunity to take responsibility and Gilday wanted to do that and asked to enter a plea for guilty mentally ill and he did that because he is in fact mentally ill – there is no question,” Griffiths said. “The facts of the case show that clearly. (Gilday) answered all of the questions and gave a full interview to the police and everyone knows what happened.

“(Gilday) feels terrible about what happened and what he did and knows there is no way he can make it right, but, one thing he can do is accept responsibility in court so that this is not hanging over everyone’s head.

Gilday is set to go before a judge again on Monday at 9 a.m. for another hearing.

The shooting happened on Feb. 22, when Gilday allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan on Willis Branch Road. He allegedly shot Jordan Morgan while she was asleep in her bed, according to court records and statements from C. Wesley Morgan. Gilday also exchanged shots with Morgan, injuring him and sending him to the hospital.

Investigators previously stated that Gilday had admitted to the crime. Gilday allegedly told investigators he was determined to get access to a bunker underneath the home and was willing to kill everyone inside.

The Morgans had a fully-stocked bunker underneath their home which was advertised as being capable of withstanding nuclear, biological and chemical fallout.

Jordan Morgan was a Lexington attorney. She was 32 years old.

Gilday was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal mischief. He has since been charged in additional cases, including one case in which he allegedly broke into a northern Kentucky driver’s licensing office and stole equipment to make IDs. He’s also been charged with assaulting a jail officer, according to court records.