Accused shooter in fatal Preston drive-by rejected a plea deal. The case will go to trial.

NEW LONDON – A 28-year-old South Glastonbury man accused of carrying out a 2019 drive-by shooting in Preston that left a man dead has rejected a 35-year prison plea deal and will take his case to trial.

Inside New London Superior Court on Tuesday, Francis Giannelli, flanked by his public defender, Kevin Barrs, rejected the offer extended by State’s Attorney Paul Narducci. Narducci said Giannelli faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted at trial on all counts he faces: murder, criminal use of a weapon and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said Giannelli confessed to shooting at a 1999 Chevrolet K1500 truck carrying 35-year-old Robert Thompson of Preston at the intersection of Routes 12 and 2A on Oct. 26, 2019 after the two argued at Mohegan Sun Casino, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Francis Giannelli during his arraignment

Police said Giannelli, who was in a 2010 Mercedes C300 owned by Michael Soto, used a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the shooting, a weapon he did not possess a pistol permit for.

Giannelli turned himself in to state police days after the shooting and was arrested after telling Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives: “I’m the one who shot the truck ... it was self-defense,” according to an arrest warrant.

What happened the day of the shooting?

According to Giannelli, he went to Mohegan Sun on Oct. 25, 2019 after being picked up at his home in Glastonbury and driven there by a friend. He told police he saw Thompson taking pictures of him in the Comix Roadhouse bar with a cell phone.

Shortly afterward, Giannelli said he later encountered Thompson in a casino foyer, and again, Giannelli said, he saw Thompson taking photos of him. Giannelli said an argument broke out between him, Thompson and another man, the warrant states.

“There were some words exchanged, but he couldn’t remember exactly what they were,” the police report said. “Security then asked them to leave.”

Giannelli said he and his friend later ran into Thompson and his friend in the Riverview Parking Garage, where the four men were getting into their vehicles, a Mercedes sedan in which Giannelli was the passenger and a pickup truck where Thompson was the passenger.

“Right before they got into the truck (the two men) both made a gun gesture with their fingers, which they displayed to Giannelli,” police said in the warrant.

Giannelli told police that at the intersection of routes 2A and 12 in Preston, the two vehicles were stopped at the light next to each other, with Giannelli’s car idling in the left lane and Thompson’s in the right.

Giannelli said he saw the driver appear to reach for a gun, police said, so “he didn’t wait to see what he was reaching for, and shot first." Police said Giannelli confessed firing six times, emptying his weapon.

"(Giannelli said he) never saw the older gentleman display a gun and stated he probably shouldn't have shot at him, but did in self defense," police said, according to the warrant. "He didn't remember what the bullets hit, or if he hit anybody at that time."

Police said Thompson was hit once on the left side of his head below his ear. Thompson’s companion drove him to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, escorted by a Ledyard police officer who saw him speed past him on Route 12, police said. Thompson later died at the hospital.

In mid-2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Giannelli sought to place his case on the speedy trial list, but that request was denied by Judge Hillary Strackbein who cited the suspension of all trials in the state at that time. A subsequent motion by Barrs seeking to dismiss the charges against his client was also denied.

On Tuesday, Giannelli, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, assured Strackbein he understood the ramifications of rejecting the plea offer.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Murder case in 2019 Preston drive-by shooting to go to trial