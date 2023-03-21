Accused shooter in Jared Bridegan’s killing faces 15 years in prison, plea deal shows

Court documents reveal the details of the plea agreement for the accused shooter in the 2022 murder of St. Johns County father Jared Bridegan.

Action News Jax told you last week that prosecutors made the deal with Henry Tenon, which led to the arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana. He’s the new husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner Fernandez.

Bridegan was gunned down Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins he shared with ex-wife Shanna Gardner Fernandez, and his then-2-year-old Bexley, his daughter with wife Kirsten Bridegan, to dinner.

The software engineer had just dropped off the twins at Gardner-Fernandez’s house when he encountered a tire in Sanctuary Boulevard, a one-way road.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said the “the tire was purposely placed there to make him stop which he did.”

“Tragically he began to exit his vehicle to move the tire and he was gunned down in cold blood,” Smith said.

Bridegan was shot several times while Bexley was still strapped into a car seat in the back seat of his car.

Tenon’s plea deal

Tenon agreed to testify for the state against Fernandez Saldana and anyone else charged in Bridegan’s murder.

Tenon was charged in Bridegan’s murder in January. He was already in jail on a previously unrelated August 2022 arrest.

Tenon, who rented a home from Fernandez Saldana, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

That means he faces 15 years in prison, but not the death penalty.

The state dropped three other charges against Tenon in exchange for his cooperation.

“If there are are other parties involved in this matter, it will become an issue of credibility. Can you believe the triggerman to begin with, can you believe the person who hired the trigger man, who are now testifying against other parties,” Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said.

Tenon will be sentenced after he testifies in any other cases related to Bridegan’s murder.

