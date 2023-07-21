Accused shooter pleads not guilty in Peekskill slaying

A man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including second-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Peekskill two months ago.

Reginald McClure, 38, was arraigned in Westchester County Court following his indictment in the killing of Ernest Wilson, who was shot multiple times on May 21 at Sherman Avenue and McKinley Street and died of his injuries three days later.

Ernest Wilson

Wilson, 53, had seven children and was a truck driver. Authorities have not said what prompted the shooting.

The indictment charged McClure with second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Two of the weapon charges relate to a 9mm handgun believed to be the weapon that shot Wilson, which was not recovered. The other two relate to another 9mm and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, both loaded, that McClure had with him when he was arrested three days after the shooting at a Yonkers hotel.

Defense lawyer Anthony Mattesi said he would wait before asking for bail and Westchester County Judge Maurice Dean Williams returned McClure to the county jail. He is due back in court on Oct. 17.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Accused shooter pleads not guilty in Peekskill killing