Accused shoplifter drops cop who confronted him at Manhattan drug store

Kerry Burke, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A serial shoplifter broke a bone in the face of a uniformed police officer moonlighting as a security guard at a Manhattan drug store on Friday morning, cops said.

The officer — whose name was not released — was working a department-sanctioned side gig at a Duane Reade on E. 34th St. in Murray Hill when store staff alerted her around 11:35 a.m. that one of their regular shoplifters was stealing, police said.

When the officer tried to keep the shoplifter from leaving the store by blocking a doorway, the punchy perp reached for her throat.

In a brief struggle, the officer tried to grab the dressed-in-black perpetrator — who then unleashed a roundhouse that knocked her to the ground.

The officer suffered a fractured bone in her face and a lacerated left ear. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

No pilfered goods were recovered and the suspect was still at large on Friday night, said police.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-8477. All calls are confidential.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Economists call on Congress to 'swiftly' pass sweeping climate and social policy bill

    More than 50 economists have signed on to a new letter calling on Congress to "swiftly" pass President Biden's sweeping climate and social policy bill, arguing that it would alleviate some of the pressures of inflation by lowering health care and other costs for families.The signatories of the letter include Alan Blinder, who served as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve in the 1990s, and Elgie Holstein, senior director for strategic planning...

  • Japan's Nintendo game console pioneer Uemura dies at 78

    Masayuki Uemura, a Japanese home computer game pioneer whose Nintendo consoles sold millions of units worldwide, has died, according to the university in Kyoto where he taught. Uemura, the lead architect behind Nintendo Co.'s trailblazing home game consoles, died Monday, Ritsumeikan University said in a statement. Born in Tokyo in 1943, Uemura studied electronic engineering at the Chiba Institute of Technology and joined Nintendo in 1971. The so-called Famicom game system hit the Japanese market in 1983 as Nintendo's first cartridge-based console, allowing users to play popular games that came in cassette formats.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.

  • A plan for a $3 billion casino in New York's Manhattan includes a massive crypto-trading floor and a flying-car landing pad

    UE Resorts and Jason Ader, formerly on Las Vegas Sands' board, plan to submit a proposal for the $3 billion project Friday.

  • Cody Martin caps Hornets’ crazy finish. Takeaways from Charlotte’s win over Kings

    Hornets rookie James Bouknight scored a career-high 24 points off the bench Friday to lead a rousing come-from-behind victory.

  • Palestinians freed after hunger strikes have lifelong damage

    SILAT AL-DHAHR, West Bank (AP) — A year after being released from an Israeli prison following a 103-day hunger strike, Maher al-Akhras is barely able to walk. Frequent bouts of dizziness and sensitivity to noise mean he can neither enjoy social occasions nor return to work on his ancestral farm in the occupied West Bank. Back home, he is seen as a hero of the Palestinian cause, one of a small group of hunger strikers who have secured release from Israeli detention.

  • Sequoia National Park opens Giant Forest that survived fire

    Sequoia National Park will reopen its Giant Forest area on Saturday, three months after a Northern California wildfire prompted extraordinary efforts to protect the grove and destroyed thousands of other redwoods. The Giant Forest will be open during daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday and after that it will open from Thursdays through Sundays. The Giant Forest includes the General Sherman tree, the largest living thing on earth by volume. The grove had been closed since mid-September, when a fire complex caused by lightning tore through the Sierra Nevada.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A theme that has caught the attention of the investing and business world the last few months has been the metaverse, defined as immersive and interactive virtual online environments. The technology giant is planning to spend $10 billion-plus each year on metaverse investments. Here are three metaverse stocks to buy right now to ride this long-term trend.

  • No Derrick Henry? No problem as Tennessee Titans stick with their run-first mentality

    The Jaguars won't be facing their nemesis Derrick Henry on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. But they will face a team still determined to run the ball.

  • Your First Look At Quantic Dream's Dramatic New Star Wars Game

    We already knew this was coming, but a reveal at the Game Awards tonight makes it official: Quantic Dream, the controversial developers of games like Detroit and Heavy Rain, are working on a game set in the Star Wars universe.

  • Pacers pull away late to beat Mavs 106-93 without Carlisle

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana assistant coach Lloyd Pierce walked into Friday night's game uncertain how the Pacers would respond to coach Rick Carlisle's absence. ''I just talked to Rick and I said `We got one for you''' Pierce said of Carlisle, who entered the health and safety protocols Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. It hasn't been an easy week, but winning a season-best third straight certainly could help the Pacers settle down and perhaps settle in for however long Pierce needs to serve as the replacement.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Boom or Bust? Will U.S Inflation Spoil the Bitcoin Party?

    Bitcoin (BTC) recovers from an early reversal. The markets remain at the mercy of the FED, however, with U.S inflation out shortly…

  • Milwaukee ends Houston's 7-game streak with 123-114 win

    HOUSTON (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Houston Rockets' seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 victory Friday night. The Rockets led by 10 at one point Friday and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth. Eric Gordon's 3-pointer got Houston within 1 before Khris Middleton scored the last five points of a 7-0 stretch to extend Milwaukee's lead to 117-109 with about four minutes to go. Houston scored the next three points, with a layup by Christian Wood.

  • ‘We Can Never Believe Police’: Jussie Smollett Found Guilty on Five Out of Six Charges of Felony Disorderly Conduct, BLM Lends Support to Actor

    Jussie Smollett, former “Empire” star and singer, has been found guilty on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct after the actor was accused […]

  • Letters From ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ to Albany Outlets Put FBI on Alert

    WikiCommonsThe FBI is on alert after a number of local media outlets in Albany, New York, received disturbing letters from someone purporting to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”The contents of the letters have not been disclosed, but they have prompted the Bureau to ask all media outlets not to open any forthcoming letters to try to preserve forensic evidence. Did the Zodiac Killer Lead a Bomb-Making, Bear-Slaying Youth ‘Posse?’Police have determined that the Zodiac Killer is responsible for the

  • Milwaukee DA decides police officers were justified in fatal shooting of armed man outside gas station

    Prosecutors decided not to criminally charge three officers in the death of Broderick "Baldie" Shelton Jr, who fired 16 rounds at officers from a gun he took from a gas station patron.

  • Reflecting on the Abu-Jamal-Faulkner case, 40 years later

    Today marks the 40th anniversary of the arrest of Mumia Abu-Jamal for the killing of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. Why it matters: The Dec. 9, 1981 fatal shooting in Center City is one of the most high-profile police shooting cases in Philadelphia and around the world.The arrest and conviction of Abu-Jamal sparked a global movement to free the activist and former journalist.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Abu-Jamal, 67, is

  • Florida deer, alligator poaching case described as ‘shocking’

    Wildlife officials in Florida have charged four people with multiple poaching-related violations after social media posts turned up "shocking" evidence against the suspects.

  • Cowboys News: McCarthy’s guarantee goes viral, Parsons files trademark for signature phrase

    The Cowboys are making their final preparations for the Washington game. Here's a look at the latest in news and notes.

  • Snow falls in California as powerful winter storm gathers strength

    A dry, cool weekend will give way to heavy rain, gusty winds and more mountain snow next week.