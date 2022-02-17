Accused of stalking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, man is arrested on felony charges

Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lori Lightfoot
    56th Mayor of Chicago

A man is being held on felony charges tied to allegations that he stalked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, authorities and sources familiar with the matter said.

Joseph Igartua, 37, was charged with three felony counts of stalking and another for reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sources said Igartua is accused of discharging a weapon after attempting to deliver a letter to Lightfoot’s Logan Square home.

He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories