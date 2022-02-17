Accused of stalking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, man is arrested on felony charges

A man is being held on felony charges tied to allegations that he stalked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, authorities and sources familiar with the matter said.

Joseph Igartua, 37, was charged with three felony counts of stalking and another for reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sources said Igartua is accused of discharging a weapon after attempting to deliver a letter to Lightfoot’s Logan Square home.

He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.