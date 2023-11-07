Accused street racers arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Duluth

Two suspected street racers are in jail after leading police on a chase in Duluth Saturday night.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was live on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Monday on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police said they have seen a string of serious crashes this year.

Dashcam video showed two cars that police say were racing each other right in front of a Duluth police officer.

When the officer turned on his lights and sirens, the driver of a white Nissan started a police chase.

The department is cracking down on street racing and speeding within city limits.

Police said speeds reached more than 90 miles per hour.

The officer kept his distance as the driver sped down Pleasant Hill Road.

He got away but within minutes, another officer spotted the Nissan parked at a Walmart.

The officers drew their guns as they approached the driver and the passenger.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Tyler Ly apologized to the officer but it was too late.

“You wanna get pulled over racing, and then you’re going to take off? And now you got a felony congratulations,” said the officer.

Police said they also found a gun in the car along with an energy drink bottle which they believe had alcohol in it.

Channel 2 Action News has covered several deadly and serious injury crashes in Duluth, on and near Peachtree Industrial Blvd. this year that police say were caused by speeding.

Police said they have zero tolerance for street racing and speeding away from police only makes it worse.

The driver now faces multiple felonies.

He told police he didn’t want to stop for them because he had less than an ounce of Marijuana... which ironically would not have led to any drug charges.

