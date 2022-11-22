Accused street racers charged in crash that orphaned young twins, California cops say

Two people face charges in a Nov. 4 crash in Redwood City that killed the parents of 7-year-old twins, California police reported.

Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, Redwood City police said in a news release on Monday, Nov. 21.

Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, of San Carlos died in the 8 p.m. collision on their way home from a family dinner with their daughters, McClatchy News reported.

7-year-old twins orphaned by crash, California officials say. ‘Unimaginable tragedy’

The 17-year-old driving the other vehicle and his two 15-year-old passengers were hurt in the crash.

A police investigation determined the 17-year-old and Harrison were street racing at the time of the collision, Redwood City police said.

The teenager was arrested Friday, Nov. 18, and Harrison on Nov. 21, police said. Harrison’s vehicle was impounded as evidence.

Friends and family described Ammen and Spiridon as “high school sweethearts” who were “beautiful souls,” McClatchy News reported.

Police ask that anyone with information call 650-780-7107.

