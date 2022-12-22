Accused subway shooter to plead guilty to terrorism charges

Subway shooting suspect Frank James surrounded by police. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The man accused of opening fire inside a New York City subway car back in April plans to plead guilty to terrorism charges, court documents reveal.

The suspect, Frank James, has indicated that he "wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment," James' attorneys wrote to the court on Wednesday. Their client has been charged with 10 counts of terrorism or violence against a mass transportation system, and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, per CNN. He was previously charged with a "single terrorism offense to which he pleaded not guilty," ABC News reports.

Upon opening fire inside the N train subway car on April 12, James is believed to have also set off a smoke device, dangerously clouding visibility. Ten people were wounded by gunfire while others were injured from the smoke, CNN adds. No deaths were reported. He was arrested a day later following a manhunt, in which multiple bystanders and even James himself called the New York Police Department tipline to share information regarding his whereabouts, The New York Times notes.

James, 63, faces "up to life in prison on each of the 11 counts in the new indictment," CNN writes. A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 3.

