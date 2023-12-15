He’s accused of taking out a Satanic Temple statue at a state capitol. Now he’s being charged with criminal mischief

A damaged Satanic display is shown at the Iowa state Capitol on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The display, which has prompted outrage by some people who say it’s inappropriate at any time but especially during the Christmas holidays, was damaged Thursday. | Scott McFetridge, Associated Pres

A Republican candidate for the Mississippi House of Representatives and former Navy pilot was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief in relation to the destruction of a Satanic Temple display. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison and a $2,560 fine.

Inside the Iowa Capitol building, the Satanic Temple has a Baphomet statue, a goat-headed Satanic symbol, that was damaged, according to The Associated Press. The candidate accused of damaging the display is Michael Cassidy.

The installation of the display has been the subject of controversy.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, per Fox News. “In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the Nativity scene that will be on display — the true reason for the season.”

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis offered financial support to Cassidy’s legal defense.

“Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a ‘religion’ by the federal government,” DeSantis said on X. “I’ll chip in to contribute to this veteran’s legal defense fund. Good prevails over evil — that’s the American spirit.”

According to Newsweek, the crowdfunding campaign raised $20,000 before it concluded.

Cassidy wrote on X on Friday, “I’ve been notified of more potential legal charges unfortunately, so I’ve opened the legal fund donation back up. All donations in excess of what is directly related to my defense shall be donated to a Christian legal fund. Thank you again.”

Former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy speaks to potential voter Heather Berry in Magee, Miss., June 15, 2022. Cassidy, a Republican running for the Mississippi House of Representatives is facing charges after being accused of destroying a Satanic Temple display inside the Iowa Capitol. Cassidy also ran for the U.S. House last year, narrowly losing in the GOP primary. | Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

Jason Benell, the president of the Iowa Atheists and Freethinkers, described the “targeting” of the display as “encouraged by legislators.” He wrote in a news release, “This is unacceptable. When our leaders make it permissible to destroy religious — or non-religious — displays they find religiously objectionable, they are abdicating their responsibility to safeguard the freedom of expression of the citizens they represent.”

Cassidy was reportedly released after his arrest. According to The Associated Press, he previously ran against incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest and lost in a primary runoff.