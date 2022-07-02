Accused Taylor Swift stalker arrested after showing up at her NYC townhouse

Matthew I. Euzarraga, Thomas Tracy and Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
·1 min read
NEW YORK — An obsessed Taylor Swift fan has been arrested for stalking and threatening the star, police said Saturday.

Joshua Christian, 35, showed up to the “Blank Space” singer’s Franklin St. townhouse in Tribeca June 12 and began barking threats through an intercom, cops said.

The Brooklyn man allegedly hit the intercom and threatened to “hurt her if they weren’t together,” a police source said.

Swift was not home at the time and her security team notified police later that day, law enforcement sources said.

Christian also allegedly waltzed through an unlocked front door of the home March 26, authorities said.

He hung out in the foyer of the townhouse — which reportedly cost Swift $18 million in 2017 — until the singer’s security guard told him to leave, cops said.

Christian was arrested Saturday and charged with stalking and criminal trespass.

During a Manhattan Criminal Court appearance Saturday, a judge asked Christian if he would like to waive extradition to Florida, where he faces charges of reckless driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.

The judge — impatient with how long it was taking Christian to confer with his lawyer — pushed his arraignment back.

“Are you guys the latest jokers?” Christian screamed. “I’m history or are you real? Prove that you’re real! Prove it!” he hollered as he was pushed out of the courtroom by an officer.

Swift, 32, has been stalked before.

In an eerily similar incident, a Nebraska man broke into Swift’s pad Aug. 13, 2021, police said.

A security guard discovered Patrick Nissen, 28, in the vestibule of the home and immediately called cops.

Nissen was arrested and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct — a reduced charge to the criminal trespass he was initially facing.

