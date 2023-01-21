Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say

Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him.

Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.

Patrolmen Christopher Gnall and Matthew Grippo responded to Finnegan's IRC on Ash Street shortly after midnight to take a report from a man named Kevin Locker, who said someone who had been drinking at the bar grabbed his keys and stole his 2021 Jeep Gladiator.

Video surveillance of a man police identified as Richard showed him clicking the unlock button on the car keys outside the bar to find which vehicle they matched.

The car keys had an Apple AirTag attached, which transmits a signal to an Apple device so owners can track important possessions should they be misplaced or stolen.

Locker had already been tracking Richard by the time the patrolmen arrived. The GPS first placed him in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and then back in Scranton on the 800 block of Willow Avenue.

Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who is assigned to the NEPA Auto Theft Task Force, managed to find the Jeep and followed him as he swerved along Birch Street.

Patrolmen Jason Hyler and James Petrucci of the Street Crimes Unit caught up at Birch Street and South Irving Avenue and pulled him over a few blocks later.

Richard refused orders to get on the ground, so Gilmartin tackled him to place him in handcuffs.

Richard claimed he had permission to take the vehicle, which he said had been given by a man other than Locker.

Locker gave the police permission to search the Jeep's interior, where they found beer, whisky and two cuts of plain pizza. They also found the receipt for the whisky and pizza purchased from Joe's Kwik Mart on Meadow Avenue at 12:57 a.m.

Richard is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 30.

