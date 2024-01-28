Accused thief stole $30,000 in underwear from apartment laundry rooms, Colorado cops say

Police are seeking a man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 in underwear from apartment laundry rooms, Colorado officials say.

Officers searching the 39-year-old man’s home found more than 500 panties, bras and pieces of lingerie stolen over a three-year period, Lakewood police said in a Jan. 26 news release.

The stolen underwear belonged to more than 30 women and children between the ages of 6 and 69, police said.

Investigators identified the accused thief after posting security photos online in July, KDVR reported.

After a lengthy investigation, a national warrant has been issued for the man’s arrest on felony charges of burglary and theft, police said.

They ask anyone with information to call 303-980-7300.

Lakewood is about 10 miles southwest of Denver.

