Accused ‘trigger puller’ in Prince Holland’s death pleads not guilty to all charges against him

The man charged in the drive-by killing of a 13-year-old in Jacksonville pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

Kentrevious Garard, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the December death of Prince Holland.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters called Garard the “trigger puller” in Prince’s killing when announcing Garard’s arrest in February.

Prince was shot in a car as he was leaving football tryouts.

RELATED: ‘He didn’t get to see 14:’ Family of Prince Holland celebrates his memory on day of 14th birthday

On Tuesday, Garard stood before a judge this morning and pleaded not guilty to all six felony charges filed against him.

Those six include one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Garard’s arrest warrant said a witness told police that Garard admitted to shooting up a car that had Holland, a youth football coach and two other players inside.

In January, Waters announced the first arrest in Prince’s death. Marcel Johnson, a 22-year-old, is also facing second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

The defense asked the judge to grant Garard bond in court on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson weighed in on what this means for the defense and what we can expect for the next court hearing.

“It provides information to the defense team early on about what the state has, what evidence they have to prove the actual killing and if that individual is a threat to the community,” Carson said.

Garard will be back in court on Wednesday, April 5.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.