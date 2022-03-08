Accused triple killer pleads not guilty to charges

Mar. 8—A Stilwell man pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder during his arraignment in court Monday, March 7.

The attorney for Robert Edwin Lewis, Velia Lopez of Sapulpa, spoke on behalf of her client in front of Associate District Judge Joshua King. King read Lewis his charges, and Lopez said Lewis pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Lewis confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 51, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, of Cherokee County. Tippey was Lewis' girlfriend.

The bodies were discovered in shallow graves on the property at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County.

Officials believe Lamb and Shackelford were killed Jan. 16, and that Tippey was killed sometime after Jan. 19. Lewis said he killed Lamb and Shackelford on his birthday, which is Jan. 16.

King said discovery issues are ongoing, and there should be a disposition docket before the case moved to a preliminary hearing. Those discovery issues were not disclosed on the record.

Lewis is slated to appear in court Wednesday, May 4, at 9 a.m.