Accused triple killer set for June 15 court

May 5—A Stilwell man charged with three counts of murder will appear in court this summer.

Robert Edwin Lewis was set to go before Associate District Judge Joshua King on Wednesday, May 4, for the felony disposition docket. However, Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan said the case has been moved to June 15.

Lewis pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder during his arraignment on March 7. Jordan said discovery issues were still ongoing, and King had said there should be a disposition docket before the case moves to a preliminary hearing. The discovery issues have not been disclosed on the record.

Lewis confessed to killing Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackelford, 51, both of Sharp County, Arkansas, and DeAnna Tippey, 36, of Cherokee County. Tippey was Lewis' girlfriend.

The bodies were discovered in shallow graves on the property in January at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County.

Velia Lopez of Sapulpa, is listed as Lewis' attorney. Lewis is slated to appear in court Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m.