Accused Uniontown treasurer facing new charges of stealing from church group

May 5—Uniontown's elected treasurer is already facing charges of stealing more than $106,000 in taxpayer funds. On Thursday, she was charged with taking an even larger amount from a regional church organization where she was a trustee, according to prosecutors.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced more than 30 charges of forgery along with theft by unlawful deception, receiving stolen property and related charges against Antoinette L. Hodge, 53, of Uniontown, who is currently running for reelection to her position as the city's treasurer.

Bower said beginning in July 2018, Hodge stole more than $112,000 from the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association — which represents Baptist churches in Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, along with one West Virginia church — by writing fraudulent checks.

"No reasonable business person would pay for services such as utilities, taxes, telephone service, water service, by making checks payable to cash and then getting the money," Bower said, adding that Hodge had allegedly gambled more than $144,000 at the Lady Luck Casino in Wharton over the past three years.

Hodge, a registered Democrat, remains on the ballot for the upcoming May 16 primary election.

Hodge's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment. She is free on $25,000 unsecured bond and faces a May 24 preliminary hearing in Judge Jennifer Jeffries' Uniontown court.

