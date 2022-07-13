Accused Valley Cemetery rapist ruled incompetent, charges dropped

Jul. 13—Amuri Diole, the man accused of violently raping a woman at the Valley Cemetery in Manchester last year, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial for a second time.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi sided with a psychiatrist hired by defense attorneys and issued the competency finding last week. The judge dismissed the 12 charges of rape, assault and criminal threatening against Diole, 29, but the ruling allows prosecutors to resurrect the charges in the future.

Nicolosi wrote that Diole is clearly dangerous and ordered him jailed for 90 days — the maximum time allowed by state law — to give prosecutors time to have him committed to a psychiatric hospital.

"We've got another 90 days. This time we'll make sure it gets done," said the prosecutor in the case, Shawn Sweeney, the first assistant to Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

This is the second time that Diole has seen criminal charges against him dropped after a psychiatrist found him incompetent to stand trial.

In January 2021, a Nashua judge ruled Diole incompetent to stand trial on assault charges from 2018. The judge gave Coughlin's office 90 days to have him committed.

That never happened, and Diole was released from the Valley Street jail in April 2021.

Homeless, Diole moved across the street to the Valley Cemetery and within days was arrested on the rape charges.

The arrest prompted Coughlin, who had taken over as county attorney just months earlier, to set up a process to have psychiatrists available to handle commitments. Sweeney said Diole won't fall through the cracks this time.

"He has our attention," Sweeney said.

Sweeney said competency — which means a defendant can understand the charges against him and assist his attorney in his defense — arise in only a small percentage of cases. They range the gamut from misdemeanors to murder charges.

Many of competency-related matters are sealed in the court record, including reports from mental health experts who examine the defendant. But hearings into competency are open, as is a judge's final order.

Story continues

Diole now goes to a completely secret system in probate court, which will decide whether to commit Diole.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said that process is closed by law because it deals with sensitive medical information.

In both Diole cases, experts for the prosecution and defense differed on whether he was competent to stand trial.

Diole was agitated and suspicious during a session with James Bomersbach, a clinical psychologist with the state Office of Forensic Examiner. But Bomersbach thought Diole had a reason for the hostility — to prevent probing questions.

And Bomersbach said reported hallucinations were on account of historic drug use and could be controlled through treatment.

Diole was polite during the examination with the defense expert, Mathilde Pelaprat, who found his rational thinking impaired due to chronic homelessness, trauma, unemployment, lack of family supports and drug use.

mhayward@unionleader.com