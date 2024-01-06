Accused Weymouth cop killer faces trial for second time. What we know

WEYMOUTH – Jury selection will begin Monday in the second trial of Emanuel Lopes, 26, charged with murder in the 2018 deaths of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams.

Lopes' first trial ended in a hung jury on July 10 after one juror refused to deliberate any further, preventing the jury from reaching the required unanimous verdict and resulting in a mistrial. The jury of nine women and three men had been selected in Worcester County. They deliberated for more than 24 hours over six days, which followed 14 days of testimony.

Where will the trial take place?

The jury will be selected at Bristol Superior Court in Taunton, and the jurors will be transported to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for the trial, under a change of venue request granted by trial Judge Beverly Cannone in October.

Larry Tipton, Lopes' lawyer, was again successful in his request for a jury from outside Norfolk County, arguing at an October hearing that "it doesn't seem logical" that selecting a local jury would be easier for the second trial, given the extensive coverage of the first trial and the mistrial.

Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Tracey Cusick said at the October hearing the 16 members of the first trial's jury, including alternates, were selected from a pool of 400 people. It took a week to choose the jurors.

Tipton failed in a hearing last month to have the trial postponed by six months to search for additional expert witnesses.

What are the details of the case?

Chesna and Adams were killed July 15, 2018.

Lopes, who was 20 at the time, was fleeing a minor traffic accident nearby when he encountered Chesna and hit him in the head with a rock, prosecutors allege. They say he then took the officer's gun and used it to shoot him and Vera Adams, 77, who was on the sunporch of her Torrey Street home on that Sunday morning.

Lopes was arrested at the scene, still holding Chesna's gun, which was out of ammunition, prosecutors say. He has been held without bail ever since. He was indicted on 11 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder – in September 2018.

What prison sentence could Lopes be facing?

If convicted of first-degree murder, Lopes faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The death penalty has been banned by Massachusetts courts since 1984.

What happened at the first trial

At the first trial, Lipton did not dispute that Lopes fired the shots, but argued that Lopes is not responsible for his actions that day since he suffered from mental illness and his condition had worsened due to events leading up to the shooting.

Lopes was in "a state of oblivion" during the encounters with Chesna and Adams, Tipton said during his closing statement at Lopes' first trial.

Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams were killed on July 15, 2018.

Who was killed

Chesna, 42, had been a Weymouth police officer for six years. A 1994 graduate of Weymouth High School, he served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and two children.

The gym at the Chapman Middle School, a street hockey rink where he lived in Hanover and a bridge on Route 18 in Weymouth are all named for Chesna.

Adams loved reading, and a reading room at Weymouth's Tufts Library is named for her.

