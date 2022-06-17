Accused in woman's death, San Benito man to undergo psyche exam

Jun. 17—A 21-year-old San Benito man accused of killing a Harlingen woman in November 2021 has been ordered to undergo a psychological exam.

According to court documents, attorneys representing Isaac Vasquez requested he undergo a psychological examination. Judge Gloria Rincones, of the 445th state District Court, on Wednesday signed an order appointing a psychiatrist to exam Vasquez.

A Cameron County grand jury on March 9 indicted Vasquez for causing the death of Christy Martinez on Nov. 24, 2021.

The indictment reveals that Martinez, who went missing and was later found dead, had been shot, allegedly by Vasquez.

The indictment states Vasquez "did then and there intentionally or knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely, Christy Martinez, by shooting the said Christy Martinez with a firearm."

Vasquez has also been indicted on a charge of tampering/fabrication physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse of Christy Martinez "with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense."

Harlingen police, Texas Rangers and the U. S. Marshalls on Dec. 4, 2021, following up on leads, recovered the body of Martinez, 24, off of Jimenez Road in rural Cameron County.

Her family reported her missing on Nov. 24.

Vasquez remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on a $1.1 million bond.