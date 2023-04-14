Accused wrong-way driver in crash that killed Ali Spice seeks release from jail

Devin Perkins made first appearance before a judge in DeLand on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The judge set bond for Perkins at $80,000. Perkins was the driver of the car in which Tik Tok personality Ali Spice and two others were killed when it was hit head-on by a vehicle going the wrong way and whose driver fled the scene, according to reports.

Thomas Petry, the accused wrong-way driver who police say fled the scene of a crash that killed Tik Tok personality Ali Spice and two others, is asking a judge to set a bond so he has a chance to get out of jail.

Devin Perkins, the man driving the car in which Ali Spice and the two other people were killed when it was hit head-on by a pickup reportedly driven by Petry, bonded out of jail at 8:31 p.m. Thursday on $80,000 bond.

Alexandra Dulin, 21, also known as Ali Spice on TikTok to almost 1 million followers, Kyle Jacob Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach, and Ava Fellerman, 20, of Treasure Island, were killed in Perkins' Infiniti.

Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, had been held without bond at the jail since April 7 on three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving-serious bodily injury. Perkins was driving 100 mph and also had tested positive for THC and alcohol, according to a charging affidavit.

Perkins' attorney, Aaron Delgado, wrote in a motion seeking bond that Perkins had no criminal record, that he suffered serious injuries and he continues to require medical treatment and counseling.

Assistant State Attorney Dan Megaro asked for an $800,000 bond for Perkins but did not present an argument requesting that amount during a hearing.

Perkins' family, along with Dulin's and Moser's family members, asked the judge to set a bond for Perkins so he could be released. Fellerman's family did not testify at the hearing Thursday.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols set the bond at $80,000.

Perkins has a GoFundMe which stated he underwent surgery for a broken pelvis and suffered a damaged lung and internal injuries.

'Wrong-way driver' remains jailed

Petry, 54, of Orange City, was arrested April 7 and remained held without bond Friday at the jail. Petry was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and other charges. Petry had been drinking alcohol with a woman before getting behind the wheel of her pickup, according to an affidavit.

Petry has a bond hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Monday before Nichols at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

According to a report, Petry was driving in the wrong lane for at least 8 miles before the crash and then walked away from the wreckage.

Petry's attorney, Richard Zaleski Jr., wrote in a motion that Petry has ties to the community and is not a flight risk.

Zaleski wrote that Petry, "from a review of available resources, has no criminal history that would eliminate the right to a reasonable bond being set."

Zaleski could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ali Spice crash: Accused wrong-way driver seeks bond