Accuser discusses Cuomo’s fixation on his ‘large’ hands in meeting with AG team, lawyer says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Denis Slattery and Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — One of the women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of harassment told State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigators on Monday that the governor often boasted to her about “his hand size” in an off-color attempt at sexual innuendo, according to a lawyer representing the former aide.

Charlotte Bennett, who has alleged Cuomo subjected her to inappropriate comments about her sex life while she worked as a health policy adviser in his administration, divulged the eyebrow-raising detail about the governor’s hands while meeting for the first time with James’ investigators over Zoom for an interview that lasted more than four hours, attorney Debra Katz said in a statement.

“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff,” Katz said.

A spokesman for Cuomo did not return a request for comment.

Katz said Bennett also turned over more than 120 pages of “contemporaneous records” and other evidence to the AG’s team, which is independently investigating a string of sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo.

James’ probe is being handled by former federal Manhattan prosecutor Joon Kim and employment discrimination lawyer Anne Clark.

“The investigators have been moving quickly, and with sensitivity, to get to the heart of these allegations,” Katz said. “We remain confident that their investigation will substantiate Charlotte’s claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo, as well as the failure of his senior staff to meet their mandatory reporting requirements under the very laws he signed.”

The previously unknown detail about Cuomo’s hand-size boasts adds to Bennett’s claims that the 63-year-old governor frequently made suggestive remarks while she worked for him, like asking if she had ever been romantically involved with an older man.

Bennett, 25, is among seven women who have accused Cuomo of a range of inappropriate comments, behavior or harassment.

The most serious allegation comes from an unidentified woman who says the governor groped her under her blouse after summoning her to the Executive Mansion in Albany on the auspice that he needed help configuring a new cellphone.

Lindsey Boylan, a former economic adviser to Cuomo who is currently running for Manhattan borough president, also alleges that the governor’s behavior went beyond verbal harassment, saying he once forcibly kissed her on the lips in his Manhattan office.

Bennett is confident there are more women who have been victimized by Cuomo, according to Katz.

“We urge others who have been subjected to inappropriate conduct by the Governor — and we know you are out there — to come forward with what you experienced,” Katz said. “And to those who observed the behavior, we urge you to do the same.”

Cuomo vehemently denies ever inappropriately touching anyone, but that hasn’t stopped dozens of Democrats in the state Legislature from calling on him to resign. Nearly every Democrat in the New York congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, has also called on Cuomo to step down.

Still, the embattled governor said as recently as Friday that he won’t resign under any circumstance, effectively daring Democrats in the state Legislature to impeach him.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, who announced an impeachment investigation of Cuomo last week, told reporters at the State Capitol in Albany on Monday that, much like James’ independent review, his chamber will be hiring an outside law firm to help with its probe.

An announcement on the outside counsel will come “sometime this week,” Heastie said.

“It should be done expeditiously,” Heastie said before declining to put an exact timeline on the impeachment inquiry.

“I think to say you have to come back with a decision in a week or two weeks or a month would be unfair to the process of an investigation,” he said.

The Daily News political team supplies the essential news and analysis on the critical 2021 elections in New York City that will define the city’s future after coronavirus. Sent to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The impeachment probe, which will have subpoena power, will be “very broad” and go beyond just the sexual harassment allegations, Heastie said, likely a reference to the twin scandal Cuomo faces over his administration’s handling of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes.

Heastie urged patience, for the public and his own members, as the multi-tiered probe plays out.

“There are some members who want an immediate impeachment,” he said.” I’d say the overwhelming majority believes in due process and that’s why we’re moving forward with an impeachment investigation.”

The pleas for cool heads are not shared by some of Heastie’s fellow Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a longtime advocate for victims of sexual assault, said the continued toll of the coronavirus pandemic adds a layer of urgency to the calls for Cuomo’s ouster.

“The governor has to resign,” Gillibrand told reporters at her Midtown office on Sunday. “Focused leadership is needed right now.”

———

Recommended Stories

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is considering how to respond to historically bad state election results that a senior member described as a “wake-up call," six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds Germany's long-time leader. Final results early Monday confirmed that Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday's elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party's Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats' Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • NCAA tournament bracket betting tips: Six winning strategies

    A look at some of the best strategies when it comes to betting and winning on the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

  • Megan Thee Stallion wins Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys

    Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, beating out artists like Doja Cat, D Smoke and more. After a record-breaking year for the rapper, Megan took home one of the most coveted awards in the music industry. The honor was presented to the Houston rapper by her friend and fellow musician, Lizzo.

  • Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

    This latest incident involving the anti-government activist comes five months after he refused to follow coronavirus protocols at a high school football game.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • Myers leads Vancouver past Edmonton 2-1

    Tyler Myers scored midway through the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (12-17-2), shoveling the puck in on a power play in the second period. Horvat said his goal was anything but a thing of beauty.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Kim Kardashian said Martha Stewart once stopped her at a party to ask for SKIMS shapewear

    In an interview with Vogue on Monday, Kim Kardashian West said it was a "proud moment" when the celebrity chef said she needed to try SKIMS.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Why Steven Yeun, not Yul Brynner, is Oscars' first Asian American lead actor nominee

    Explainer on Yul Brynner's ethnic heritage compared with Steven Yeun's.

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • 12 actors who got their big break on 'The Walking Dead'

    "TWD" actors including Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and Michael Rooker have starred in Oscar-nominated and Marvel movies.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.