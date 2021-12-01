Ghislaine Maxwell accuser returns to witness stand for cross-examination

Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

The first accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell’s child sex trafficking trial has returned to the witness stand on Wednesday morning at Manhattan federal court.

This accuser, who used the pseudonym “Jane” in court, alleged that Maxwell drew her into Jeffrey Epstein’s predatory orbit when she was 14 years old.

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender who counted Prince Andrew among his associates, killed himself at a New York City jail in August 2019 while awaiting his own sex-trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 59, daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell, was arrested at a luxurious New Hampshire estate in July 2020. She is on trial for six counts related to her alleged involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Prosecutors have alleged that Maxwell was Epstein’s “best friend and right hand”.

“She was involved in every detail of Epstein’s life. The defendant and Epstein were partners in crime,” prosecutor Lara Pomerantz said on Monday during her opening statement.

“Did there come a time in your life when you had sexual contact with Jeffrey Epstein?” prosecutor Alison Moe asked Jane when her testimony began Tuesday. She said yes. Moe asked her age when the abuse started.

“Fourteen years old.”

“Did that happen once or more than once when you were 14 years old?” Moe said.

“More than once.”

“Was there ever anyone else in the room?”

“Yes,” Jane replied.

“Who was most frequently in the room when you had sexual contact with Jeffrey Epstein when you were 14 years old?”

“Ghislaine Maxwell,” Jane responded.

Jane’s direct testimony ended late Tuesday, the second day of trial testimony. But Maxwell’s lawyers will continue their cross-examination on Wednesday morning, and it is likely that prosecutors will question Jane after that concludes.

The trial continues.