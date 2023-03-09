Accuser says Thomas pursued her through 'creepy' late-night texts for year prior to incident

Mar. 9—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Windber woman testified Wednesday that suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffey Thomas sent her a relentless barrage of inappropriate images and late-night texts to "hang out" over the year before she was assaulted.

The Windber woman, the first witness to take the stand in Thomas' sexual assault trial, told the court she rejected his advances — and "creepy" requests for naked photos — time after time, during a "relentless" period of attempts by Thomas to visit her apartment prior to the alleged September 2021 incident.

But while she was often direct about rejecting his advances and telling him not to visit, the Windber woman indicated she didn't want to anger him either.

"He was the district attorney," she said, explaining a text conversation between herself and a friend where she vented about Thomas' unrelenting and often "overbearing" conduct.

"Who can I talk to? Who do I even call? He's supposed to be the person in the county you go to to (report) things like this," she testified.

Opening statements

The opening day of trial in the sexual assault case included opening statements by both prosecutors and Thomas' defense.

Both sides outlined cases for a trial they suggested will often rely on text and Snapchat messages — and police-recorded conversations between Thomas and his accuser several days after the night state police say the woman was assaulted.

But each side painted different versions of the events of Sept. 19, 2021.

Thomas' defense described the case as one of "inconsistencies" and falsehoods from — in their words — an untrustworthy accuser who "destroyed evidence" and grew marijuana in her basement.

"This (case) is about how one person's lie can ruin another person's life," defense attorney Ryan Tutera said.

"These claims are ridiculous," Tutera added.

He said jurors will learn that Thomas' accuser "didn't do anything" about reporting the incident for several days after the night of the alleged incident and added prosecutors — not the defense — "have the burden to prove."

Story continues

And conflicting statements from prosecution witnesses will challenge their ability to do so, Tutera added.

State Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte countered that "words and witnesses" — including Thomas' own words — will prove he is guilty of the eight charges filed against him.

"She told him, 'Do not come to my residence,' " Schulte said, adding that the accuser also later urged him to stop after he ripped down her sports bra, bit her chest and climbed on top of her.

In his opening delivery, Schulte often referred to Thomas as "the district attorney" and reminded jurors that he's the county's top law enforcement officer — "the one elected official to keep you safe."

Initial meeting, messages

Wednesday's court day ended prior to delving into details about the night of the alleged attack.

The woman testified Thomas was a customer for the Windber-area car dealership she worked for — and that he obtained her cellphone number by picking up one of her business cards.

She said he then used that number to add her as a friend on Snapchat — a social media application where messages are deleted once they are viewed.

Texts conversations displayed on screen as evidence for jurors showed the Windber woman responded to more than a dozen of Thomas' requests to spend time together by telling him she didn't have guests over when her child was home, the words "rain check" or told him she was too tired for company.

Other times, she said she waited until the next day to respond, pointing at time stamps that showed her texts were sent the following morning.

"I tried not responding, but he was relentless," she told Schulte.

Other times, after Thomas initiated with a text, the pair exchanged messages about conversations he started about criminal cases he was handling, a Pirates game he attended or his marriage problems.

Other times, she said he sent bizarre messages, including one about choking women in sexual situations.

She said she was "absolutely not" attracted to Thomas "in any way."

Prosecutors pointed to texts messages submitted as evidence to prove that point. At least two conversations included jokes she made to friends ridiculing Thomas' appearance.

The woman's texts often included profanity and she acknowledged that's typical of her. She also acknowledged smoking marijuana, saying she embraced the habit after injuring her shoulder several years ago.

Schulte noted she has tattoos, too — but that none of that makes it all right to sexually assault her.

"I'm not asking you to take her home to Momma," Schulte told jurors in his opening statement. "People who have tattoos ... and piercings can get sexually assaulted, just like everyone else."

Thomas' attorneys, Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie, did not get a chance to cross-examine the woman in court Wednesday.

Her testimony, which has not yet included any details about the night of the alleged assault, was paused for the day just before 5 p.m. and is expected to resume Thursday.

Thomas has maintained he is innocent of all charges against him, and Tutera indicated earlier this year that Thomas will also take the witness stand before trial concludes.