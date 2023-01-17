'Matt Schlapp is a Sexual Predator': Accuser Sues Over Sexual Battery

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

The former Herschel Walker staffer who first came forward to The Daily Beast earlier this month to detail a sexual assault allegation against conservative icon Matt Schlapp is now suing the powerful chairman of the American Conservative Union.

The lawsuit, which the staffer’s attorneys filed Tuesday in the circuit court for the city of Alexandria, Virginia, accuses Schlapp of “sexual battery” after “aggressively fondling” his “genital area in a sustained fashion” while the staffer drove Schlapp home from an evening of drinks at Atlanta bars this October.

The complaint also accuses Schlapp—and his wife, conservative commentator and former Trump White House communications adviser, Mercedes Schlapp—of defamation, citing efforts to “impugn” the accuser’s character in response to media reports of the allegation. It further alleges a conspiracy count where the couple worked to denigrate the accuser with the help of conservative fundraiser Caroline Wren, who has acted as a representative for the Schlapps in the matter.

The lawsuit alleges that Schlapp, who oversees the Conservative Political Action Conference, made "repeated unsolicited and undesired advances" toward the campaign staffer for Herschel Walker, who is remaining anonymous at this time. The staffer previously told The Daily Beast that Schlapp "groped" his crotch while he drove the conservative organizer back to his hotel after a day of campaign events.

"Mr. Schlapp has not directly denied our client's allegations, and with good reason—they are unmistakably true, and corroborated by extensive contemporaneous evidence," a letter from the accuser's lawyers at Hyland Law read.

Herschel Walker Staffer: Matt Schlapp ‘Groped’ My Crotch

"We intend to keep a singular focus: to demonstrated that Matt Schlapp is a sexual predator who assaulted our client," the letter also read.

Schlapp, for his part, once again indirectly denied the allegations through a lawyer.

“This anonymous complaint demonstrates the accuser's real agenda, working in concert with [The] Daily Beast to attack and harm the Schlapp family," a statement from Schlapp's lawyer, Charlie Spies, read. "The complaint is false, and the Schlapp family is suffering unbearable pain and stress due to the false allegation from an anonymous individual. No family should ever go through this, and the Schlapps and their legal team are assessing counter-lawsuit options.”

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.