Accuser takes stand in UPJ campus sexual assault trial

Apr. 5—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A trial continued on Tuesday in Cambria County court against a former University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown resident assistant who is accused of sexually assaulting a then-freshman student there in 2013.

Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., 31, of Missouri, was charged in April 2022 with five counts related to the alleged assault after his accuser, a Pittsburgh-area woman who is now 28, began speaking to investigators in 2021.

The woman took the witness stand on Monday, the first day of Maloney's trial, and said that she moved into her UPJ dorm in August 2013 with plans to study biology and become a veterinarian. She said she first met Maloney about three weeks later at a fraternity, where she said he gave her and her friends beers.

Shortly afterward, she said, she met up with friends after classes on Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, and went to smoke marijuana in the Richland Cinemas parking lot, then returned to campus and went to a fraternity party late that night — where, she said, Maloney approached her and sat next to her.

"He said that I could go back to his place and that he had wine and champagne," she said.

The woman said that she gave him "a face," to which Maloney allegedly replied, " 'Oh, it's nothing like that.' "

The woman said that she didn't think Maloney had any sexual motives since she had previously met him. They went back to his dorm, where she sat on the foot of Maloney's bed while he went into the bathroom to pour drinks, she testified.

"It took long enough that I thought maybe he was opening a new bottle," the woman said.

When Maloney returned, she testified, he handed the woman a champagne flute with a clear liquid she said was wine and sat on the bed next to her.

"As I drank, he put his finger on the bottom of the glass, tipped it and said, 'Drink up,' " she said, adding that she found that weird because she thought it was a "sipping situation."

Within minutes, she began to feel like something was wrong, she told the jury. She said that her arms and shoulders started to feel heavy and that she just wanted to lay down, but not there, adding that that was when she started to feel like something had been put in her drink.

"I knew something was wrong the way he started laying me back," she said, telling the jury that she started to panic. "I tried to get away. I don't know how successful I was. ... I was very aware. I just wasn't able to tell him to stop."

She told the jury that she faded in and out of consciousness, could feel something happening and felt trapped. The next morning, the woman said, she woke up naked and uncovered next to Maloney, who she said was covered and dressed.

"I put on as many clothes as I needed to be in public, and I took my socks and shoes to the elevator" as she quickly left and returned to her dorm, where she showered, she said.

Attorney Caroline Donato, who represents Maloney with Peter Kratsa, of West Chester, and David Raho, of Johnstown, asked the woman why she had waited almost 10 years to come forward after the alleged incident. She replied that how she handled what allegedly happened to her was one of her biggest regrets.

The woman — who never completed a biology degree because she didn't have the grades for it, she said, instead reluctantly switching to psychology — said that she didn't feel like she could ask her clients to share their secrets if she couldn't share her own truths.

She said she began compiling photos from the night of the alleged incident and screenshots of conversations with Maloney several years afterward for when she felt ready to come forward. She said that time came several years ago after she talked to a friend in whom she had confided.

On Tuesday, the jury heard testimony by Detective Michelle McDaniel of the University of Pittsburgh police, who interviewed the woman with Detective Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin on Jan. 20, 2021. McDaniel described the woman as "very nervous" and "very upset" and said that the detectives gave her water and tried to calm her down.

Kratsa asked why there was no mention of the woman's memory of waking up during the incident or of intoxication in McDaniel's notes from the Jan. 20 interview, but those topics were mentioned in the interview on Jan. 27, 2021, and during trial testimony.

McDaniel said that in the first interview, detectives attempt to determine if a crime has been committed, if a report needs to be filed and if further investigation is needed. The initial interview was to establish the who, what, when and where, McDaniel said, but detectives do not stop interviewees from elaborating if they wish to. Going into the facts of the case is why the second interview is held, the detective said.

McDaniel was also asked why there was no documentation of the interviews beyond her notes. She responded that it was protocol to not record "sexual assault individuals or domestic assault individuals," in line with training she has received to not to trigger the trauma of interview subjects.

McDaniel said that she accessed data from the identification cards of both Maloney and the woman and confirmed that they were both students at the time of the alleged assault.

Donato said on Monday that card data shows that, if the incident occurred, there was about a 21-minute window for the woman to go to the party, talk to Maloney, leave with him, for Maloney to intervene in a large fight that broke out on campus that night and for the two to walk from the fraternity to Maloney's dorm at the Living Learning Center.

McDaniel testified on Tuesday that the card data shows Maloney swiping into the fraternity's building at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 28 and into his dorm 21 minutes later. She told the jury that she measured distances and found that it was a two-minute walk from the fraternity to the gazebo where the fight occurred and a six-minute walk from that gazebo to the Living Learning Center.

Kratsa questioned the detective about card data from the afternoon of Sept. 28, when the woman said she saw Maloney when she was having lunch in the student union. The woman's card data showed that she purchased lunch at 12:40 p.m., but Maloney's did not.

During Tuesday's testimony, the jury also heard testimony from McLaughlin about photographs he took of where the assault allegedly occurred and from a college friend of the woman's who confirmed that the woman said she had been assaulted.

Assistant District Attorneys Joel Polites and Jessica Weil will continue their case at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the courtroom of President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.