Accuser who testified Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her for years says she was on a flight with Prince Andrew and met Trump

The defense lawyer Laura Menninger questions Jane (not her real name) during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday in New York. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

An accuser testified at Maxwell's trial that Epstein took her on a flight with Prince Andrew.

Andrew flew on Epstein's plane at least four times between 1999 and 2006, records show.

The accuser added that Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old.

NEW YORK — An accuser at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial testified Wednesday that she was on a flight with Prince Andrew in the same period of time that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her.

The accuser, testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" to protect her identify, testified on Tuesday and Wednesday that Maxwell and Epstein sexually abused her numerous times, starting in 1994, over the course of at least five years. She's one of four accusers prosecutors plan to call to the stand.

Jane said Epstein often flew her to his homes in New York and New Mexico, where she alleged he and Maxwell sexually abused her, beginning when she was 14 years old. She testified that Epstein and Maxwell also sexually abused her in his home in Palm Beach, Florida, where Jane lived with her mother and siblings.

When Maxwell's attorney Laura Menninger asked during cross-examination Wednesday afternoon whether Prince Andrew had ever been on one of the flights, Jane answered "yes."

Prince Andrew was on at least four flights on Epstein's planes between 1999 and 2006, according to an Insider analysis of the dead sex offender's flight manifest records.

Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of sex trafficking girls with Epstein and sexually abusing them herself. Numerous other women have accused Maxwell of sexual misconduct in civil litigation, as well.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

Maxwell speaks with her brother Kevin Maxwell during her trial on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Prince Andrew has sought to downplay his relationship with Epstein, which lasted between the 1990s and 2000s.

Virginia Giuffre, another of Maxwell's and Epstein's sexual misconduct accusers, has alleged the Duke of York sexually abused her as well when she was a teenager. Prince Andrew has denied the accusations and has steadfastly refused to sit for an interview with the FBI.

In testimony this week in Manhattan federal court, Jane and Larry Visoski, Epstein's pilot of nearly 30 years, have discussed other high-profile names associated with Epstein.

Jane testified that Epstein and Maxwell name-dropped Bill Clinton, who was president at the time, as well as Donald Trump and journalist Mike Wallace. Visoski said Clinton and Trump both flew on Epstein's planes, as well as Sens. John Glenn and George Mitchell, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, and violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Jane also testified that Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago

On Wednesday, Menninger asked Jane about her interactions with Trump.

Jane testified that she remembered Epstein driving her to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida when she was 14 years old and introducing her to the mogul.

She also testified that she later participated in a beauty pageant Trump oversaw.

Neither Jane nor Visoski accused Trump or any of the other Epstein associates they mentioned of wrongdoing.

Representatives for Prince Andrew and Trump didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment on Wednesday.

