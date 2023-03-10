Accuser testifies in DA's sexual assault trial; Thomas said to apologize repeatedly in recording played for jurors

Mar. 10—Editor's note: Explicit material in this story, based on courtroom testimony, may be too graphic for some readers.

SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' accuser testified on Thursday that Thomas showed no emotion as he pinned her against her couch to sexually assault her in 2021.

But Thomas expressed remorse three days later when the Windber woman confronted him — apologizing, offering to get her a new apartment and saying, "I can assure you something like this will never happen again" — according to a wiretap recording of that meeting that was played for jurors during the second day of Thomas' trial in Somerset County court on sexual assault charges.

During the recorded conversation at a Richland Township bar, Thomas insisted that he "never picked up on the sheer terror" that the woman expressed — but later seemed to agree he did not have her consent to strip off her clothes and perform sexual acts on her.

"I 100% learned a lesson," he said on the tape, saying several times that he didn't intend to hurt the woman. "I won't ever bother you again. You won't ever have to worry about me seeing you again."

The woman spent all day in court on the witness stand, recounting her story about the night of the incident and the three days afterward.

After what has already added up to eight hours of testimony before prosecutors from the state Office of Attorney General, she is expected to face cross-examination by the Thomas defense team on Friday.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera on Wednesday told jurors that Thomas' attorneys plan to point out numerous "inconsistencies" in the woman's "untrustworthy" story that will show that Thomas is not guilty of any of the charges against him.

After testimony concluded Thursday, Tutera and fellow defense attorney Eric Jackson Lurie declined to respond to questions about the audio recordings, but said they'll have "a lot of questions to ask" on Friday.

Thomas has maintained he is innocent, and Tutera indicated in January that Thomas will also testify in court.

'Would not listen'

Through cellphone text messages entered as evidence, prosecutors have indicated that Thomas tried for more than a year to spend time with the woman — often reaching out late at night and sometimes sending what the woman called "creepy" sex-themed images or asking for pictures of her.

The texts displayed in court illustrated that the woman declined his offers to "hang out" and rejected his advances — and she testified that Thomas tried to visit her a few other times, at one point forcing her to stop him at the door.

She said she told him to stay away around midnight on Sept. 19, 2021. But he showed up, carrying an armful of loose beer cans, she said. After yelling through a window, he opened her door and walked in despite her objections, she testified.

She said that it was clear he had been drinking, but that he didn't appear drunk.

She testified that she asked him why he was in her home and told him to leave, and when he indicated he wanted "to smoke," she helped Thomas take a hit of her marijuana-packed water bong, she said. The bong was introduced as evidence.

"I figured ... it was what he came for. I thought he would leave," she said as jurors watched.

But then Thomas got close and tried to kiss her, she said — and when she stood up to get away, he grabbed at the cloth bralette she was wearing and ripped it down, she testified.

'It was ... terror'

She said Thomas prevented her several attempts to escape his grasp. She said that she also slapped him after he forced himself on her, but that he swung back with "a closed hand," striking her nose and causing it to bleed. At one point, he bit her breasts, she added.

"He was on top of me and put his forearm on my ribs. ... I was gasping for air," the woman said.

At another point, he grabbed her by the hair and sent her face-first up against her couch, she testified.

"It was ... terror," she said, her eyes welling up.

"I did not consent to anything," she told prosecutors in a forceful tone, adding that she repeatedly said, "No."

"He would not listen to anything I said," she said.

She said Thomas penetrated her "two or three times" and then paused. That gave her the chance she needed to flee, she said.

She testified that she hid upstairs in her child's room.

"There was a monster inside my house with my small child upstairs. ... Leaving was not an option," she told Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte when he asked why she didn't run out the door.

The woman said she yelled for Thomas to leave and went downstairs a while later to get her cellphone, but found him still in the living room, masturbating. She testified that she was only able to convince Thomas to leave after promising she wouldn't call the police.

The woman testified she told close friends about the encounter over the next few days, hid her blackened eyes with sunglasses and makeup, and sought advice to protect herself.

She said she cried in the shower with her yoga shorts on, saying she felt unsafe — an act that Tutera argued "destroyed evidence" in an unsuccessful court motion.

The woman added that she didn't know who to turn to over the day that followed, because Thomas, as Somerset County's district attorney at the time, was the county's chief law enforcement officer.

Text messages described in court showed that she asked about martial arts and retrieving guns from a family member to protect herself.

And she told Schulte in court that she barely slept for days, keeping her eyes on her locked door, fearful that Thomas could return.

"I felt like I failed as a woman, a mother and a human," she said, adding that she felt like she could not protect herself or keep her daughter safe in her own home.

Emotions, evidence

She said of her texts about self-defense: "I wanted to make sure this never happened to me again." And she said that she would've shot Thomas that night for what he allegedly did.

The woman changed her mind about talking to police after she passed Windber police Chief Andrew Frear on Sept. 22 while driving toward a borough social club for lunch.

She described Frear as a trusted friend, but said she wasn't sure what she was going to say to him until he saw her injuries a short time later at the club.

"I told him (Thomas) threw me around," she said.

She said he urged her to stay at the club.

She said she went back inside and found an area to take photos of her bruises.

Her clothing was bagged and turned over to police as potential evidence, and Frear put her in contact with a state trooper in Ebensburg who arranged to meet with her at their Cambria County barracks. She said police took photographs of all of her injuries, including her "intimate parts" — an uncomfortable moment.

Despite "nerves" and worries, she also agreed to call Thomas that night through a line that police were able to listen to and record. Once Thomas answered, the woman began confronting him loudly and immediately, the recording showed.

Thomas responded by declining her accusations and saying, "What are you doing talking to Andy Frear?"

"I'm sorry if there was a misunderstanding," Thomas said at one point when she told him he injured her.

"We have two massively different, like, memories ..." he said.

"I'm a little uncomfortable having this conversation with you right now," he added a few minutes later, saying he was suspicious that someone else was listening. "I don't know who's with you."

Thomas said on two occasions that he did not at any point strike the woman in the face, but said he'd meet with her in person to help her find "closure."

They agreed to meet at a Richland Township bar over a weekday lunch.

The woman said she was given a cellphone and a key fob that were both equipped with state police-issued recording devices. Nearby, two plainclothes police officers were seated inside.

The recording indicated the pair talked for more than half an hour. Thomas ordered two vodka and club soda drinks, at first telling her that he didn't remember certain incidents or had a different point of view.

"I'm sorry, is all I can say," he said several times, during a conversation that was partly muffled by barroom rock songs.

Thomas often heaped praise on the woman during the conversation, sometimes calling her "strong" and "wonderful."

She lashed out at him, however, when he said she gave him the impression she liked "rough sex" in a text message, with the woman responding that she was clear that she didn't mean with him or without her consent.

"I told you my limits," she said.

"I 100% agree," he responded.

"You violated every single one," the woman fired back.

"It was 100% my bad," Thomas said. "100% my fault."

Thomas said he'd agree to stay away from the woman after offering several times to "help" her. At one point, he offered to get her a new place to live after she said she was uncomfortable in her own home, but she declined.

Moments after they ended the conversation and went their separate ways, the woman broke down into tears and started breathing heavily.

"My heart was pounding out of my chest," she told jurors in court.

Moments later, she said she needed to hear Thomas admit he was wrong.

"I wanted him to tell me what he did," she said. "I wanted him to tell me I wasn't wrong."

Thomas faces eight sex-related counts in the case, with the trial expected to run into next week. He is currently suspended from practicing law and cannot oversee his office as district attorney.