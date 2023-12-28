AccuWeather Alert: Heavy PM rain
Last week rescuers had to come to the aid of multiple people trapped in their homes following a powerful coastal storm that flooded the Passaic River.
Last week rescuers had to come to the aid of multiple people trapped in their homes following a powerful coastal storm that flooded the Passaic River.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Workers can contribute more to retirement accounts in 2024 — plus some rules relaxed on taking emergency withdrawals.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave in August after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Are you sitting down? Stop it. These desks can raise or lower with the push of a button. Your body will thank you.
Better hurry because these deals will (obviously) won't last.
From value setting to checking in with accountability partners, here’s how therapists approach goals in their own lives.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Rumors of a refreshed Tesla Model Y have been percolating for months, but electric vehicle buyers may finally have that option later next year.
Three star players are causing fantasy managers headaches as we head into championship week. Andy Behrens looks to provide some clarity and context.
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
This year, the median household income for home buyers jumped to $107,000 from $88,000 last year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The volume of homes for sale in the U.S. reached a record a low, meanwhile -- and shows no sign of recovery. BotBuilt is the brainchild of Brent Wadas, Colin Devine and robotics engineer Barrett Ames.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for over 50% off while you can.
The actress and mom of two talks cats, kids and why she's "not motivated" by strict resolutions.